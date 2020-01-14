Malawi: Kabwila Swiftly Moves in to Calm Irate Supporters Over Bail

13 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Detained political activist Jessie Kabwila on Monday had an impromptu address to irate UTM Party supporters and others who tussled with the police after the magistrate court in Lilongwe deferred its court ruling on her bail to Tuesday, January 14.

Surrounded by the police, Kabwila pleaded with the supporters, some donning UTM regalia at the court premises to calm down.

"I understand your anger but calm down because the bail application determination will be made tomorrow, just a few hours from now," said Kabwila.

She looked energized and in high spirits telling the supporters, "don't fear anything (osaopa)."

Her lawyer Khwima Chizi said the supporters might not have understood that the judgement on Kabwila's bail application would be made Tuesday.

After addressing the supporters, she was driven away in a police vehicle which brought her to the court to Area 3 police station where she is to spend a second day.

Kabwila has since been formally charged with two counts of proposing violence at an assembly when she made remarks calling for the resignation of MEC chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah and ultering words of prejudice, when she made remarks on what would happen when the Constitutional Court hearing the Presidential election makes a childish judgment.

The academician-cum-politician has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

