Zimbabwe: Council Acts On Water Crisis

Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango has said council will this year improve service delivery with focus on improved waste management, better public infrastructure and increased water supply.

Eng Chisango said financing for projects and operations would come from the city's budget and devolution funds.

The local authority was so seized with the rehabilitation of the water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure that 87 percent of the 2020 capital budget was allocated for this purpose.

A huge investment in the sanitation and hygiene infrastructure would see the replacement of water and sewerage pipes in high-density suburbs.

"Our 2020 budget is tilted towards the water sector.

"We have planned massive sewer pipe replacement in high-density areas, notably Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, Glen View and Budiriro.

"Most of our devolution funds will also be channelled to this area. For financial sustainability, more meters will be replaced so that we bill efficiently and accurately," he said.

Council was heeding President Mnangagwa's call that the provision of clean water to residents be a priority.

"During his visit to Morton Jaffray last year, His Excellency the President made a commitment that Government would fund the new pumping systems at Darwendale Pump Station and Warren Control to the tune of US$9,3 million.

"Upgrading of these facilities will see major improvements in service delivery. This will enable us to draw sufficient water from Manyame Dam and ensure water quality and supply reliability.

Rehabilitation of the main sewage treatment plants at Firle and Crowborough would be completed by the end of the year to stop the pollution of water sources and the environment.

"On refuse collection, we are consummating a partnership with Clean City for construction of material recovery centres and refuse collection.

"We want to do more on recycling so that we reduce the volumes we have to dispose of."

Eng Chisango said council was looking at redeeming itself and had since adopted the mantra "Residents First".

District offices would be capacitated for residents to access all services in their respective areas.

"In terms of managing employee relations, we managed to clear all outstanding dues up to December 31, 2019.

"We will continue our engagements with trade unions to ensure continued industrial harmony and service delivery," said Eng Chisango.