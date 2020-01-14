Zimbabwe: Council Acts On Water Crisis

14 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Sallomy Matare

Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango has said council will this year improve service delivery with focus on improved waste management, better public infrastructure and increased water supply.

Eng Chisango said financing for projects and operations would come from the city's budget and devolution funds.

The local authority was so seized with the rehabilitation of the water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure that 87 percent of the 2020 capital budget was allocated for this purpose.

A huge investment in the sanitation and hygiene infrastructure would see the replacement of water and sewerage pipes in high-density suburbs.

"Our 2020 budget is tilted towards the water sector.

"We have planned massive sewer pipe replacement in high-density areas, notably Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, Glen View and Budiriro.

"Most of our devolution funds will also be channelled to this area. For financial sustainability, more meters will be replaced so that we bill efficiently and accurately," he said.

Council was heeding President Mnangagwa's call that the provision of clean water to residents be a priority.

"During his visit to Morton Jaffray last year, His Excellency the President made a commitment that Government would fund the new pumping systems at Darwendale Pump Station and Warren Control to the tune of US$9,3 million.

"Upgrading of these facilities will see major improvements in service delivery. This will enable us to draw sufficient water from Manyame Dam and ensure water quality and supply reliability.

Rehabilitation of the main sewage treatment plants at Firle and Crowborough would be completed by the end of the year to stop the pollution of water sources and the environment.

"On refuse collection, we are consummating a partnership with Clean City for construction of material recovery centres and refuse collection.

"We want to do more on recycling so that we reduce the volumes we have to dispose of."

Eng Chisango said council was looking at redeeming itself and had since adopted the mantra "Residents First".

District offices would be capacitated for residents to access all services in their respective areas.

"In terms of managing employee relations, we managed to clear all outstanding dues up to December 31, 2019.

"We will continue our engagements with trade unions to ensure continued industrial harmony and service delivery," said Eng Chisango.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Water
Southern Africa
Governance
Zimbabwe
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.