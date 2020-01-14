Zimbabwe: We Will Remove ED From Power - MDC Youth Leader

14 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Opposition MDC Youth Assembly chairperson, Obey Sithole has reiterated the party's youth wing's determination to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office for failing to manage the economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

Sithole was addressing party supporters in Malbereign, Harare at the weekend where the party leadership was distributing food hampers to needy members.

"Our mission as young people in the MDC is to remove Zanu PF and its leader Mnangagwa from power by any means necessary or unnecessary," the defiant youth leader said.

"So he (Mnangagwa) must stop sending his spying people to our functions and gatherings because we will not change our mission."

Sithole accused Zanu PF of being detached from the people's suffering and said the ruling party was instead more concerned with power retention which it does through rigging of elections.

"Zanu PF is a political party whose agenda is to kill people with hunger and starvation. So when they see us distributing food hampers for the people they try their best to disrupt programmes like these.

"Witchcraft survives in Zanu PF. They want to see people hungry. But we are now saying its time up for the witch. It must go! We are going to apply all means necessary and unnecessary until Zanu PF gets out of power, " Sithole said.

Ward 16 councilor Denford Ngadziore hinted that attempts by Zanu PF through the police to frustrate their food aid distribution programme was a waste of government resources.

"They are wasting their time. We will not back down. This is just the beginning of big things to come. Even if the police arrive here, don't disperse, you must remain seated because this is not a rally. We have followed all the constitutional procedures which require us to notify the police," he said.

