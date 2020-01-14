Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Rescues 137 Child Trafficking Victims

14 January 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Authorities in Ivory Coast say they rescued 137 children who were the victims of traffickers and groomed to work on cocoa plantations or in prostitution.

Police rescued the children after surrounding the eastern town of Aboisso and carried out a two-day search of cars, farms, and nearby villages.

Officials say the children ranged from age six to 17 and were brought into Ivory Coast from Benin, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, and Togo. The victims are in care of a charity in Aboisso while authorities search for their parents.

Senior police officials say they plan to increase operations aimed at stopping child trafficking.

"Ivory Coast's image is tarnished by child trafficking. We are appealing to all parents: a child's place is at school and not on plantations," Aboisso's deputy police chief Kouadio Yeboue Marcellin says.

Ivory Coast is dependent on the cocoa and cashew crops and poor farmers depend on child labor to pick the beans and nuts.

Western chocolate companies, including some of the biggest such as Nestle and Hershey, have pledged to stop buying beans produced by child workers. Critics say such efforts have been only modestly successful.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Cote d'Ivoire
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.