Sudan: Mediation - Coming Two Weeks Are Decisive for Negotiation

13 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Member of the Mediation Dhio Mattok , announced that the two coming weeks would be decisive in the negotiation process between the Sudanese parties at Juba negotiating forum.

He said the mediation secretariat held today (Monday) a meeting with its full membership in which it assessed progress of the negotiating process in the light of positions of parties which are under discussion, stressing continuation of negotiation according to the set timetable to reach a comprehensive peace agreement mid-February.

Meanwhile, the Northern Sudan Track received the government response to the Draft Framework Agreement presented by Sudan's Kush Movement.

Chairman of the Movement Mohamed Dawood, said his movement is embarking on responding to the government's position and that it would turn over its response to the mediation today(Monday, pointing out that government response has contains some positive aspects at that a peace deal would be reached soon.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.