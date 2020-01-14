Sudan: Mediation - Coming Two Weeks Are Decisive for Negotiation

Juba — Member of the Mediation Dhio Mattok , announced that the two coming weeks would be decisive in the negotiation process between the Sudanese parties at Juba negotiating forum.

He said the mediation secretariat held today (Monday) a meeting with its full membership in which it assessed progress of the negotiating process in the light of positions of parties which are under discussion, stressing continuation of negotiation according to the set timetable to reach a comprehensive peace agreement mid-February.

Meanwhile, the Northern Sudan Track received the government response to the Draft Framework Agreement presented by Sudan's Kush Movement.

Chairman of the Movement Mohamed Dawood, said his movement is embarking on responding to the government's position and that it would turn over its response to the mediation today(Monday, pointing out that government response has contains some positive aspects at that a peace deal would be reached soon.