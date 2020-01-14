Sudan: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Arrives Khartoum

Khartoum — The Minster of State for Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Anwar Gargash arrived in Khartoum on official two-day visit to the country accompanied by a high-level delegation.

He was received by the Undersecretary I of Foreign Ministry Dr Al-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz

The UAE Minister of State will meet during his visit President of the Sovereign Council and his deputy, the Prime Minister, Minster of Finance and Economic planning, besides Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Dr Al Siddiq Abdul-Aziz