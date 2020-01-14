Sudan: North Darfur State Governor Affirms Stability of Security Situations

13 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fashir — Acting Wali of North Darfur State Major General Malik Al Tayeb Khogali has affirmed that the state witnesses full stability of the security situations thanks to joint efforts being exerted by the regular forces, noting that the state is making smooth transition to the stage of rehabilitation and development.

Khogali affirmed when he met a delegation of the UNAMID mission, headed by the acting director of the mission, at the premises of the government of the state today (Monday) continuation of cooperation and coordination between the government of North Darfur State and the UNAMID for supporting the peace-building projects and transference to the phase of development and reconstruction.

He urged collaboration of efforts and joint cooperation and coordination with the international agencies and organizations for reconstruction and development in the state besides rehabilitation of the infrastructures that had been affected by the war.

The acting director of UNAMID mission, on his part, affirmed cooperation of the mission with the government of the state in the fields of enhancing social peace and supporting the infrastructure projects, expressing satisfaction over the level of the stability of the security situation the state witnesses.

