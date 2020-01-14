Sudan: White Nile State Affirms Concern With South Sudanese Refugees

13 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kosti — Director-General of Ministry of Health and Social Development in the White Nile State Dr Sara Fatehal-Rahman has underscored the Ministry concern with improvement of health environment and enhancement of therapy services provided to the South Sudanese refugees in coordination with the national and international organizations.

Dr Sara said in a statement to SUNA that development of infrastructures of hospitals and dispensaries as well as providing high quality medical services at refugee's camps would lessen spreading of epidemic diseases and contribute to stability of health situation in the State.

She pointed out that opening of a hospital at Khoral-Waral for refugees would add substance to medical and therapy services tendered to them.

The Director-General of Ministry of Health in the White Nile State announced provision of medicines in the State, indicating that the Ministry is planning to form a committee to investigate distribution of medicines for pharmacies in non-optimal way.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.