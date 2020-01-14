Sudan: White Nile State Affirms Concern With South Sudanese Refugees

Kosti — Director-General of Ministry of Health and Social Development in the White Nile State Dr Sara Fatehal-Rahman has underscored the Ministry concern with improvement of health environment and enhancement of therapy services provided to the South Sudanese refugees in coordination with the national and international organizations.

Dr Sara said in a statement to SUNA that development of infrastructures of hospitals and dispensaries as well as providing high quality medical services at refugee's camps would lessen spreading of epidemic diseases and contribute to stability of health situation in the State.

She pointed out that opening of a hospital at Khoral-Waral for refugees would add substance to medical and therapy services tendered to them.

The Director-General of Ministry of Health in the White Nile State announced provision of medicines in the State, indicating that the Ministry is planning to form a committee to investigate distribution of medicines for pharmacies in non-optimal way.