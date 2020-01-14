Cameroon: Socio-Political Situation of the Country - Regional Governors Begin Conclave Today

Ensuring adequate security during the upcoming twin elections nationwide is the main task the Governors will be brainstorming on during the two-day meeting.

Governors from the ten regions of Cameroon begin their 2020 first bi-annual conference today January 13, 2020 at the Yaounde city council hall. The two-day conference to be presided at by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji will see the regional administrative officials collectively brainstorming on security measures to be implemented nationwide and particularly in the North West and South West Regions of the country for the hitch-free organisation of the February 9, 2020 municipal and legislative elections. Governors generally meet twice every year to discuss on the security situation of the regions, evaluate the realisation and execution rate of government projects and other general aspects of the country, all with the objective of improving the livelihood of citizens and piloting the country to emergence in 2035. With the conference holding on the eve of the twin polls, reflections will therefore be directed towards elections as regional Gvernors have the responsibility of accompanying Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) officials and the electorate to secured polls. The President of the Republic in his end-of-year address to the nation of December 31, 2019 underscored the fact that security measures have been taken and where need be would be stepped up for a secured voting atmosphere. "Security measures have been taken to ensure that all our fellow citizens countrywide exercise their voting rights. Where necessary, such measures will be ramped up. Therefore, I urge all Cameroonians who are registered on the electoral roll to go and vote, bearing in mind that they will be electing the men and women who will translate into reality the reforms desired by the Cameroonian people, notably fast-tracking the implementation of decentralization," said President Paul Biya in his speech. In other to match words with actions, a total of 700 gendarmerie officers were recently sent to the North West and South West Regions to beef-up security during the electoral process. In addition, the elected representatives will be tasked with the responsibility of instituting the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities which was voted during the December 2019 extraordinary session of Parliament and promulgated into law by the President of the Republic. The conference which begins today will feature a joint presentation from the Delegate General of National Security and the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie on ways of boosting global security in the country amongst other presentations.