Cameroon: North West - Effective Start of Classes in Some Institutions

Students, pupils enjoy hitch-free studies in the regional capital, whereas most village campuses are still shut down.

Some nursery, primary and secondary schools in the North West regional capital Bamenda have effectively started a crucial Second Term of their annual programme for 2019-2020. The term which enters the week two today in the region is considered crucial and most intense of the academic calendar, whereby teachers, pupils and students are determined to play their respective roles to ensure success at the end of the academic year. Among the schools CT visited beginning with day one which in the region was on January 7, 2020 (instead of January 6, 2020 as it was in other regions of the country) to the end of last week, comprise public and private institutions, many of whose administration spoke to CT on condition of being anonymous both themselves and their institutions. Pupil, student and teacher attendance have witnessed a marked increase since day one of school resumption. Officials of the Regional Delegation of Basic Education in the North West are giving the media sealed lips as concerns school resumption. At Government Primary School at the Military Camp, out of 265 registered pupils, 253 were present on day one giving a 95 percent attendance. In another private institution which asked not to be named, there was an 85 percent attendance of both teachers and pupils. At GBHS Bayelle, the effervescence was visible. Students could be spotted in queues trying to complete their school fees and finalize other registration modalities. Meanwhile, students whose situations were regularised were receiving lessons in their various classes. In Bamendankwe, students of GBHS cleaned up their classes, got set for lessons and since then have been having regular lessons. Some of their teachers said they are bent at organising catch-up classes to meet up with the lessons they programmed for the term.