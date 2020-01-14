South Africa: Female (43) Arrested With Compressed Dagga Worth an Estimated R300 000

press release

A 43-year-old female who has failed to meet her sentence obligations in East London has been arrested by Port Alfred K9 Unit on the R72 today.

A warrant for her arrest had been issued in July of 2019, after she failed to pay the full settlement of R50 000 for dealing in dagga in an East London Court.

In 2016 she was arrested in East London and failed to appear in court after bail had been granted to her. She was eventually tracked and traced to Port Elizabeth in 2018. She remained in custody, and sentenced to R50 000 or 4 years imprisonment in 2018, where she opted to pay the fine.

This afternoon, on receiving information of drugs being transported, the Port Alfred K9 Commander informed her members to conduct a vehicle check point at the entrance to Port Alfred. Approximately 15 minutes later, the members stopped a small sedan and identified one passenger who matched the description of the suspect that was being sought. During a search procedure, a parcel of compressed dagga was found to the value of R26 955.

In the previous incident in East London, the suspect was found in possession of R70 000 worth of dagga.

She faces a charge of dealing in dagga and will appear in the local Magistrates court later this week.

The Port Alfred Cluster Commander, commended the members for their swift action and the apprehension of the sought after suspect.