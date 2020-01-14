Cameroon: Unity Palace - Flowers, Best Wishes to Chantal Biya

Wives of members of the diplomatic corps, national dignitaries as well as other personalities presented New Year Wishes to the First Lady, Chantal Biya on January 10, 2020.

The 2020 New Year Wishes to Cameroon's First Lady, Mrs. Chantal Biya on January 10, 2020 enters the annals of history for major innovations. For the first time, a short speech was made in an event that had hitherto been speechless though full of symbolic messages. Mrs Annie Biffot, the wife of the Ambassador of Gabon to Cameroon who is the dean of the diplomatic corps led the first delegation whose members shook hands with, hugged, exchanged civilities and took memorable pictures with First Lady Chantal Biya. The news came after the handshakes as Annie Biffot presented a short speech in which she lauded the humanitarian works of Mrs Chantal Biya through the various structures she created. She harped on the impact of the actions to the entire Cameroonian community and pledged the continuous collaboration of the diplomatic corps. After the short speech, the First Lady had a convivial sharing with the spouses of members of the diplomatic corps and offered each of them a souvenir New Year gift. After the wives of members of the diplomatic corps then came the 27 delegations of wives of national dignitaries, special guests of the First Lady and other personalities. The wife of Senator Tabe Tando, Vice President of the Senate led the first delegation which was that of the wives of members of the Senate bureau. Fadimatou Cavaye, the wife of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril led the second delegation which was that of wives of bureau members of the Lower House of Parliament. Madam Dion Ngute Grace, the wife of Prime Minister, Head of Government , Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute led the third delegation which was that of members of government and those ranking as such. She equally for the first time led the delegation of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) following her recent appointment as the General Coordinator of the Mrs Chantal Biya's humanitarian organisation. Other delegations were wives of bureau members of the Economic and Social Council, Constitutional Council, Supreme Court, members of Central Committee of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM ), National bureau of the Women's Wing of the CPDM ( WCPDM), female members of the National Assembly, female Senators, wives of Rectors of the Universities of Yaounde I and II, those of administrative authorities, female mayors, Central administration of the Ministry of Defence, Joint Defence Staff and senior Military officers of the second section. There were also the delegations of wives of heads of public and semi-public institutions, senior officials of the Presidency of the Republic, Chantal Biya Foundation and CHRACERH, African Synergy and Chantal Biya International Reference Centre, wives of trade union leaders, female leaders of Non-government Organisations, female business leaders. The last three delegations were those of female journalists, special guests of the First Lady and the delegation of Baka pygmies and Mbororos. The event was spiced by moments of ecstasy. The first was when the First Lady came out, moved round to the cheers of her guests before proceeding with the handshakes. As this solemn part of the event unfolded, musicians drawn from all over the country competed with animation. Noticeable among them were Ben Decca, Tonton Ebogo, Ama Pierrot among others.