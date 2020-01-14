Cameroon: Public Service - Modernisation Process Intensifies

13 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A national symposium on Cameroon's public service system begins today in Yaounde.

"Modernisation of the Cameroonian Civil Service: Stakes, Challenges and Prospects." This is the theme of the national symposium on the public service which opens today, January 12, 2020 at the Yaounde City Hall. Organised by the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms (Minfopra), the symposium is placed under the patronage of the President of the Republic. For three days, public administrators, human resource managers, municipal authorities and officials in charge of services of decentralised local authorities, opinion leaders, trade unions, as well as university students will have a multidisciplinary reflection on the challenges and opportunities for the modernisation of the Cameroonian public administration. The experts will, among other things, make a retrospective and prospective look at the management of the State human resources; analyse the different statutes of State personnel while taking into consideration the different formalities, modalities and procedures of their management. Experts will also make a critical reading of the civil service texts, formalities and procedures in force with the purpose of harmonising and rationalising the management of the State's human resources in a bid to enhance the contribution of the public sector to the development process. The choice of the symposium's theme, the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE, says is explained through the desire to materialise the will of the President of the Republic, when he said "the objective of emergence must be established as a great national cause that mobilises all our citizens... .in this regard, public service agents, as well as the private sector, have an important role to play". During the symposium, there will be exhibitions, information and awareness-raising on the functioning of the public service and income-generating projects, conferences as well as debates led by panellists chosen from the public, private and civil society sectors. The projection of a documentary on the career path of public officials and a book entitled "Pour une fonction publique de proximité," will also feature at the symposium.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.