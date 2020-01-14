Cameroon: Public Service - Modernisation Process Intensifies

A national symposium on Cameroon's public service system begins today in Yaounde.

"Modernisation of the Cameroonian Civil Service: Stakes, Challenges and Prospects." This is the theme of the national symposium on the public service which opens today, January 12, 2020 at the Yaounde City Hall. Organised by the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms (Minfopra), the symposium is placed under the patronage of the President of the Republic. For three days, public administrators, human resource managers, municipal authorities and officials in charge of services of decentralised local authorities, opinion leaders, trade unions, as well as university students will have a multidisciplinary reflection on the challenges and opportunities for the modernisation of the Cameroonian public administration. The experts will, among other things, make a retrospective and prospective look at the management of the State human resources; analyse the different statutes of State personnel while taking into consideration the different formalities, modalities and procedures of their management. Experts will also make a critical reading of the civil service texts, formalities and procedures in force with the purpose of harmonising and rationalising the management of the State's human resources in a bid to enhance the contribution of the public sector to the development process. The choice of the symposium's theme, the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE, says is explained through the desire to materialise the will of the President of the Republic, when he said "the objective of emergence must be established as a great national cause that mobilises all our citizens... .in this regard, public service agents, as well as the private sector, have an important role to play". During the symposium, there will be exhibitions, information and awareness-raising on the functioning of the public service and income-generating projects, conferences as well as debates led by panellists chosen from the public, private and civil society sectors. The projection of a documentary on the career path of public officials and a book entitled "Pour une fonction publique de proximité," will also feature at the symposium.