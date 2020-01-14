Cameroon: FECAFOOT - Le Coq Sportif - Partenarship Officialised

Officials in charge of the organisation in the Yaounde-Mfandena venue were installed into their functions on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Yaounde.

In less than two months the African Football Championship will kick off in Cameroon. Mfandena is one of the venues chosen for the competition. It is in this light that members of the different committees in charge of the organisation in the Yaounde-Mfandena venue were commissioned in to their functions on Friday, January 10, 2020. Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea called on the members of the different committees to work as a team in order to accomplish the mission of the Yaounde venue. He said Yaounde is known for its hospitality but the act of welcoming people and not giving the good performance is not enough. He explained that it the reason why there are different committees to guide the public during the competition. Naseri Paul Bea said the organisation of the competition by Cameroon is a trial ahead of the Total 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. He therefore gave the members some principles that will guide them in their duties. These are appropriation of the different texts that guide the organisation, respect of CAF exigencies, programme of activities in solemnity and conviviality, respect of ethics and deontology, team work and a good organisation of the next CAF visit and the draws of the competition in the days ahead. He congratulated them on behalf of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, adding that a successful organisation will give organisers the opportunity to know the people who worked well and are capable to work for the 2021 AFCON.