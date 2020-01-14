South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession

13 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of De Aar POP and Douglas Crime Prevention arrested four suspects in De Aar and Douglas in connection with possession of drugs.

Valuable information was received from members of the Community Police Forum about suspects dealing in drugs. The information was operationalised and different houses were searched in Douglas, Riemvasmaak, Selfbou and Bongani.

Four suspects were arrested at different houses in possession of drugs.

In total 20 full mandrax2 halve mandrax and 315 quarters of mandrax tablets were seized. Estimated value of the drugs is R6460.00.

The Provincial Head of Operational Response Service, Brigadier Monica Sebili applauded members of the Community Police Forum for their continued support in the fight against criminality.

The suspects are expected to appear before the local Magistrates court soon.

