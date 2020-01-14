Somalia: Forces Recapture Key Town From Al-Shabaab

13 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The US-trained Somali special forces, Danab have seized Toratorow, an Al-Shabaab stronghold town of Toratorow on Monday. Backed by US troops the Somali forces attacked group's positions in the agricultural in Lower Shabelle and recaptured without any resistance.

The commander of the Danab forces, General, Ismail Abdimalik Malin said the troops arrested ten al-Shabaab fighters including the group judge at the local court. Toratorow which has been controlled by the group has been very significant for the group in the past years.

It hosts al-Shabaab main tax and revenue collections center in south-central Somalia. The group repelled several attempts by government soldiers to liberate the area.

Meanwhile, four people have been executed by Al-Shabaab in Sablale town, Lower Shabelle region on Sunday.

The men aged between 23- 40 were accused by the group court for working with the Federal Government as soldiers and as district officers respectively.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.