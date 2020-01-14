Mozambique: Military Junta Threatens More Attacks

Maputo — Mariano Nhongo, leader of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta", a breakaway from Mozambique's main opposition party Renamo, has threatened to step up the junta's attacks against vehicles on the main roads in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala.

Speaking from some unidentified location in the centre of the country to the Portuguese news agency Lusa, Nhongo expressed his anger at the members of the Renamo parliamentary group, because of their decision to take up their seats on Monday, rather than boycott the new parliament.

He warned that the Renamo deputies were embarking on "an adventure", and "now I am not going to spare anyone".

"Passenger buses, men and women, I'm going to hit them", he menaced. "There's no more playing around. As for the business people here, we say to them - look after your things. Mozambique is not good".

He asked why the Renamo deputies are occupying their parliamentary seats, "while the guerrillas are in the bush suffering, without shoes or food".

Nhongo claims that he is the real leader of Renamo and enjoys the allegiance of the Renamo militiamen, claims which are vigorously denied by the Renamo mainstream, led by Ossufo Momade, who was elected President of Renamo at a Congress held in January 2019.

Nhongo has repeatedly called Momade "a traitor", and wants to renegotiate the peace agreement that Momade signed with President Filipe Nyusi on 6 August last year.

As for the recent arrests in Sofala province of six people supposedly belonging to the Military Junta, Nhongo said he did not know them.

"If they really are members of the junta, then ask them where I am", he challenged the Lusa reporter.