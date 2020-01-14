Botswana: Manake Motivates Farmers

13 January 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tefo Kebareng

Letlhakane — Assistant Minister of Agriculture Development and Food Security, Ms Beauty Manake, has called on individuals to turn problems into opportunities.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Letlhakane recently, she advised tractor owners to up their game and improve their lives through tractors as well as alleviate the problem of shortage of government tractors.

Ms Manake urged farmers to ensure that the country produced enough to feed itself.

She implored them not to be discouraged by the different challenges they encountered, but rather benchmark from other countries to become successful farmers.

The assistant minister said she would present their other concerns to responsible authorities.

Meanwhile, the Village Development Committee chairperson, Mr Shadreck Teseletso, said lack of transport and other resources had a negative impact on people's efforts to produce food.

He said there was also shortage of seeds in Boteti, a problem that also demoralised farmers.

Meanwhile one of villagers, Mr Gakeseke Mokupi asked for the re-introduction of bolus since ear tags got lost and some people removed them in the course of stealing livestock.

On one hand, Ms Keneilwe Ramonameng pleaded with government to build a market where they could sell their produce.

