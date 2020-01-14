Western Sahara: President of Republic Appoints Boushraya Hamoudi Beyoune As Prime Minister

13 January 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed Al-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Ghali, has appointed member of the National Secretariat, Mr. Bushraya Hamoudi Beyoune, as the Prime Minister of the Sahrawi Government in succession to Member of the National Secretariat, Mr. Mohamed El-Wali Akik, according to a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

Boushraya Hamoudi Beyounehad, who was charged of forming the government, had held the position of Prime Ministerand assumed several responsibilities as a governor of the wilaya of Smara, representative of the Frente POLISARIO in Spain, ambassador to Algeria and recently minister of education.

Read the original article on SPS.

