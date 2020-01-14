South Africa: Viljoen Ton Rescues Titans Against Cobras

Cape Town — A maiden career century on debut for his new franchise by fast bowler Hardus Viljoen helped rescue the Titans from big trouble to end the opening day of their 4-Day Franchise Series clash against the Cape Cobras in a fighting position in Cape Town on Monday.

The pacemen, more prominent for his quick bowling rather than skills with his bat, blasted 132 off 110 balls (16 fours, 1 six) to help his side recover from 92 for six to 287.

Viljoen was ably supported by captain Grant Thomson (64 off 101 balls, 9 fours) with the hosts then replying by reaching the close on 62 for one at Newlands.

It completed a compelling day for both sides as they search for victory to keep alive their outside hopes of winning the competition.

The Titans had won the toss and batted first but found themselves in huge trouble as Nandre Burger (4/42) initially ran riot.

But the visitors rallied through Viljoen as he tore into the bowling during stands of 70 with Thomson for the seventh wicket and then 120 with Ryan Cartwright (22 not out) for the eighth wicket to give his side a respectable total.

Janneman Malan (30) and Matthew Kleinveldt (26 not out) then provided the Cobras with a strong start to the reply by adding 61 for the first wicket, before the former fell to Cartwright (1/12) with the home side trailing by 225.

