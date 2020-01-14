Angola: Suicide Rate Increases in Cunene

Ondjiva — At least 64 cases of suicide were recorded in 2019 in the southern Cunene province representing an additional 34 cases in relation to 2018 (30), being mostly by hangings, drug intake, poisoning and use of firearms.

Data from the World Health Organisation indicates that 800,000 people in the world commit suicide each year, mostly young people aged 15 and 29 years old.

The municipality of Ombadja is taking the brunt of the cases with 25, followed by Cuanhama (24), Namacunde (7), Cahama (6), and Cuvelai (2).

Social and economic problems are believed to be the main cause of the suicide of the people aged between 13 and 58.