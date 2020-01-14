Angola: Sailing - Angola Starts Qualifying for Japan Olympics

13 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's national sailing team start Monday vying for qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 470 class and the African Sailing Championship in class of 420 and 470 male and female, taking place in Luanda from January 12-18.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto

The presentation ceremony of the two competitions, taking place for the first time in Angola, was officially presided over by minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto.

The event gathers 33 athletes from four countries, such as Angola (title holders in men's category), South Africa, Mozambique and Portugal, with the last attending the event at invitation by the organisation.

Angola is seeking to qualify in men and women to 2020 Tokyo Olympics and retain the African title in male and keep the top position in female class.

The competitions are sponsored by the Angolan Water Sports Federation (FADEN) and the International Sailing Federation (ISAF).

Speaking at the ceremony, the Sports minister, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, expressed optimism about the country's qualifying for Tokyo Games and winning the African Tournament.

