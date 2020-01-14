Gambia: Special Report - BAC Finally Goes Into Digital Tax System

Brikama Area Council BAC under its new Chief Executive Officer Modou Jonga has launched its first ever digital tax management system under the theme: Introducing Digital Tax Collection to Enhance National Development.

According to the council's public relations officer, the project aims to ensure efficiency and transparency in tax collection process, improve confidence of the residents in the financial dealings of the council, thus avert tax fraud, evasion and corruption in the council's tax collection processes.

In his welcome remarks deputy Governor of West Coast Region, Musa Suso, said migrating from manual to digital tax management system is a new efficient and digital transformation system for tax collection that enhances tax filings and reduces tax avoidance, evasion, corruption and tax fraud.

According to him, the project seeks to go digital, improve tax revenue and reduce tax processing cost, which, he said is the reason for the council to invest so heavily in it, saying it is a wise move and urge Brikama Area Council and 5c Energy Gambia Limited to see the project as a noble cause.

Chief Executive Officer Modou Jonga stated that the council needs adequate resources to become vibrant and responsive to the eeds and aspirations of the public, saying as such, they have to ensure the viability of its revenue sources, as it is the council's fundamental duty.

"It is our major expectation that this system will maximize our revenue potentials, reduce the cost of tax compliance and drastically eliminate revenue leakages".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chairman Sheriffo Sonko said the launch of the digital tax management system is a fulfillment of key recommendation by the interim management committee of the council before he assumes office.

He said the council entered into partnership with 5c Energy Gambia Limited on the basis of Public Private Partnership and signed a framework agreement in 2019, with the objective to enhance the tax collection, accuracy and efficiency, as well as reduce tax evasion and guaranteeing transparency in the entire process of revenue generation.

He urged the region to take ownership of the project and be tax compliant to maximize revenue potentials that will immensely guarantee transformation of the region.

Sunkary Badgie, Member for Foni Berefet and erstwhile Chairman of the Council said if implemented, the digitalized tax system will boost tax payer's confidence in the council and increase compliance, reduce tax administration cost, processing time and ease monitoring.

Samba Sowe, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of lands and regional governments said the event marks a turning point in the efforts to enhance effective revenue collection for the Brikama Area Council.

He said the project alongside with other development initiatives of the council will go a long way in strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of tax collection.