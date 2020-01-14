Gambia: Good Morning Mr. President - More Vigilance Is Needed

13 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Good Morning Mr. President, security personnel and government in particular should be more vigilant about state security.

We heard through social media over the weekend, former President Yahya Jammeh giving directives to APRC supporters and their executive members about their planned demonstration scheduled for Thursday, 16 January 2020, demanding his return.

Mr. President your predecessor failed to honour the asylum rules by involving in our domestic politics.

Knowing all he did in the country by looting state funds, killing and torturing innocent people or opponents, he must face justice and be punished severely. The Ghanaian government has contacted you for his immediate extradition but is yet to hear from you.

Giving permit to AFPRC on Thursday to demonstrate will not go well for the interest of peace and stability.

They should avoid confrontation with numerous victims who cannot forget or forgive what Jammeh did to them.

Mr. President, on Monday 20 January, there is also another planned demonstration by 3 Years Jotna asking you to step down; this could be treasonable.

Gambians should respect the constitution, anyone forcing you out of power should be charged with treason.

The security should protect lives and properties of individuals, financial institutions and markets.

No chance should be given to bad elements who might mix with genuine protesters.

Finally Mr. President, police should take measures against those driving without number plates or having tainted glasses.

Police should not also close the traffic for hours when you go out. People are bitterly complaining about that as well.

Good day!

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.