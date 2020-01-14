Gambia: 'No Intimidation, Defamation of Character Will Stop Me From Helping My People'

13 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

Founder of Big Dreams Inc, Mamina Ibrahim Sonko said he will continue to help people no matter what, saying no intimidation, defamation of his character or false claims will stop him from helping Gambian people.

Mr Sonko made these remarks in response to a signed press release issued by the Ministry of Health that was aired over a local radio station countering his earlier interview with the said radio station.

In 2018, Gambia's ministry of health signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Medical Relief (IMR) and Big Dreams Inc (BDI) for medical and dental mission.

The agreement was signed by then health minister, Saffie Lowe-Ceesay and since then, IMR and BDI have offered free medical and dental services to thousands of Gambians in almost all regions of the country.

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others," Mr Sonko quoted Mahatma Gandhi as saying, and added, "Do something... not because you are paid, but because you have the privilege of doing it" he also quoted Henry David Thoreau.

Mr Sonko said it was disappointing and rather unfortunate to learn that a senior official of the Ministry of health, a partner organization fabricated a disgraceful statement and an unfound allegation and called it a "Press Release" from the Ministry of Health, while hiding behind the clouds of ignorance.

He reminded the author of the "press release" that tarnishing the image of hard working Gambians and their international partners is unacceptable and will not go unchallenged.

According to him, as honorable citizens, they will defend the interest of The Gambia no matter the cost.

The BDI founder condemned in the strongest term, what he called the unprofessional behavior and cyber bulling of their local partners who serve them during the mission with integrity, diligence and sincerity.

"As a civil servant, the author must bear in mind that his salary is paid by the tax payers and they have a right to expect that their affairs are dealt with promptly with respect, sincerity, and efficiency," he said.

He highlighted that it is because of people like the official that the vision of the health ministry to provide quality and affordable health services for all by 2020 and their mission to promote and protect the health of the population through the equitable provision of quality health care are proven to be a complete failure.

He noted that good leaders pride themselves of honesty and integrity as well as committing themselves to do the right thing even when no one is watching. "These characteristics are lacking at the Ministry of health and that is why this important health care institution has become the most corrupt and unproductive Ministry in the Gambia", according to him.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

