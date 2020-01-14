Gambia: Wallidan Trainer Not Happy After Drawing Against Tallinding United

Wallidan's trainer Omar Jobe said he is not very pleased with his side's draw against Tallinding United, saying that was an encounter they were supposed to collect the maximum point from after dominating the game.

Tallinding United forced Wallidan into a goalless draw at home during their week-five fixtures of the GFA Premier League played at the Serekunda East Mini-stadium on Saturday.

Both teams played very well and created goal-scoring chances but neither side could convert any of their chances into goals.

Trainer Jobe noted that the reason for drawing against Tallinding was that his players were always in a hurry when they faced the opponent's net.

"One of the problems why we drew was my players were always in haste when they enter in the opponent's eighteen yard box and were so wasteful in front of the ball," he said.

Jobe, whose side will next take on GAF, said they will go back to their training ground to work more on their goal-scoring.

But Tallinding United's coach said the draw with Wallidan is not a bad result because Wallidan is an organized team.

"We played better than them in the second period and I am satisfied with the draw because it is a marathon league and collecting a point is good," he said.

According to him, Wallidan dominated them in the first period because their striker was not doing what they instructed him to do, noting that in the second period they did a tactical change which later made them dominate the game.

The Tallinding United gaffer who will face Elite United in their next game said they will prepare better on their attack with the aim to collect the maximums.

In other results played on Saturday, Fortune FC also played goalless with Gambia Ports Authority in an encounter played at the Brikama-Box-ba Mini-stadium, while Waa Banjul defeated Elite United 1-0 in a game played at the Banjul KG5 mini-stadium in Banjul.