Gambia: Wallidan Trainer Not Happy After Drawing Against Tallinding United

13 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang Camarra

Wallidan's trainer Omar Jobe said he is not very pleased with his side's draw against Tallinding United, saying that was an encounter they were supposed to collect the maximum point from after dominating the game.

Tallinding United forced Wallidan into a goalless draw at home during their week-five fixtures of the GFA Premier League played at the Serekunda East Mini-stadium on Saturday.

Both teams played very well and created goal-scoring chances but neither side could convert any of their chances into goals.

Trainer Jobe noted that the reason for drawing against Tallinding was that his players were always in a hurry when they faced the opponent's net.

"One of the problems why we drew was my players were always in haste when they enter in the opponent's eighteen yard box and were so wasteful in front of the ball," he said.

Jobe, whose side will next take on GAF, said they will go back to their training ground to work more on their goal-scoring.

But Tallinding United's coach said the draw with Wallidan is not a bad result because Wallidan is an organized team.

"We played better than them in the second period and I am satisfied with the draw because it is a marathon league and collecting a point is good," he said.

According to him, Wallidan dominated them in the first period because their striker was not doing what they instructed him to do, noting that in the second period they did a tactical change which later made them dominate the game.

The Tallinding United gaffer who will face Elite United in their next game said they will prepare better on their attack with the aim to collect the maximums.

In other results played on Saturday, Fortune FC also played goalless with Gambia Ports Authority in an encounter played at the Brikama-Box-ba Mini-stadium, while Waa Banjul defeated Elite United 1-0 in a game played at the Banjul KG5 mini-stadium in Banjul.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.