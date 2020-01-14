Somalia: Farmaajo Arrives in Oman for Sultan Qaboos Funeral

13 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo jetted out of the country on Monday morning heading to Muscat, Oman.

The Head of State and his delegation will attend state funeral for late Omani ruler, Sultan Qaboos Bin Saed who passed on last week. "The President will attend the state funeral of our brotherly sultanate state of Oman." Villa Somalia said.

Somalia and Oman share historic ancient relations regenerated by trading along the Red Sea coast.

Foreign officials have arrived in Oman's capital, Muscat, to offer condolences to Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, the successor to the late Sultan Qaboos who died on Friday after nearly 50 years on the throne.

Haitham acceded to power on Saturday after being named by Qaboos in a letter that was opened in the presence of members of the Royal family and security servic

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
External Relations
East Africa
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.