Somalia: Farmaajo Arrives in Oman for Sultan Qaboos Funeral

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo jetted out of the country on Monday morning heading to Muscat, Oman.

The Head of State and his delegation will attend state funeral for late Omani ruler, Sultan Qaboos Bin Saed who passed on last week. "The President will attend the state funeral of our brotherly sultanate state of Oman." Villa Somalia said.

Somalia and Oman share historic ancient relations regenerated by trading along the Red Sea coast.

Foreign officials have arrived in Oman's capital, Muscat, to offer condolences to Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, the successor to the late Sultan Qaboos who died on Friday after nearly 50 years on the throne.

Haitham acceded to power on Saturday after being named by Qaboos in a letter that was opened in the presence of members of the Royal family and security servic