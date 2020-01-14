Sudan: Ministry of Energy Plans to Produce Electricity From Waste

Khartoum — Ministry of Energy and Mining has announced that it agrees to implement Electricity Production Project from waste.

The project planned to be implemented by a French International company in partnership with Khartoum State.

According to the ministry the project was proposed in the context of ministry's efforts aimed benefiting from alternative energies and diversified of renewal and clean energy sources.

The project is considered the first of its kind in Africa that treats industrial and house waste and friendly to environment project serving sanitation besides producing fertilizers.

The project was designed to produce nearly 80 megawatts per hour.

The project suggested to be located in Omdurman before it would be generalized to other states throughout the country.