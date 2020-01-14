Sudan: Innovation Platforms to Promote Crops Production in Gezira Scheme

Medani — The Scientific Forum organized by Professional Societies of Agricultural Production of Wad- Naeeim Division in Gezira Scheme agreed Monday to establish Innovation Platforms to promote various crops production in participation of scientists and researchers group in order to make the agricultural season successful one.

The forum affirmed the importance of taking in consideration the previous agricultural experiments in growing cotton, sorghum, groundnuts, vegetables and fruits in vast areas in Gezira scheme.

The researcher at Training Center of Agricultural Research Corporation, professor Amir Hassan presented a working paper focusing on implementing innovation platform in an area of five acres for summer season and five other acers for winter season.

Moreover, the forum recommended collecting of agricultural associations into one sold structure to benefit from the researchers' guidance in agriculture, the integrated combating of agricultural pests and management of better irrigation systems.