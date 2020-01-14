Sudan: Wali of W. Darfur Briefs UNAMID Special Representative

Al-Genaina — Wali (governor) of West Darfur State Maj. Gen. Abdul-Khaliq Badawi Mahmoud briefed the United Nations -African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) on efforts being exerted at gatherings of displaced people.

This came during joint meeting at Al-Genaina, capital of West Darfur State, between the State' Security Committee, the High Committee on Relief of People Affected by Al-Genaina Incidents and UNAMID.

The Wali said the State government has counted the displaced people at Kraindeng IDPs camp who entered Al-Genaina town, disclosing the independent investigation committee is carrying out its work with full independence and receives information with full impartiality and without government intervention.

He lauded UNAMID's concern with humanitarian situation in the State and its cooperation the State government in this connection.

The UNAMID Joint Special Representative, Jeremiah Mamabolo, for his part , commended swift dealing by the Sudanese government in achieving security and stability as well as containing the incidents.

Mamabolo also praised endeavors made by the state government, High Committee on Relief of the Incidents-Affected People and local community who presented a host of initiatives and convoys to alleviate impact on humanitarian situations at displaced people's gathering centers.

He underscored that Sudan is experiencing a new stage after success of the people's revolution which, he explained, requires prevention of recurrence of such incidents so as not to undermine for Sudanese people this transformation, expressing UNAMID full readiness to cooperate with government of the State , particularly in humanitarian and legal fields to overcome impact of these incidents.

It is to be noted that the UNAMID delegation inspected situation at Kraindeng camp and extent of damage and that the UNAMID Joint Special Representative held meeting with UN agencies operating in the State and the Mission's Coordinating Offices to determine the kind of intervention.