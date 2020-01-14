Sudan: Chief Justice Meets UN Delegation for Combating Human Trafficking

Chief Justice Receives Official of UN Program against Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling

Khartoum, Jan. 13 (SUNA) - The Chief Justice, Neimat Abdalla Mohamed Khair, received in her office Monday the Deputy Regional Representative of the United Nations Program against Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling and the accompanying delegation and discussed ways of boosting the cooperation between the two countries in the judicial field.

Head of the delegation has congratulated the Chief Justice on assuming the position and pointed to his office concern with the law enforcement, reform and prisons organs.

He expressed her readiness to cooperate with the Sudanese Judiciary and to support the efforts for enhancing the legislations.

The Chief Justice has welcomed the cooperation with the UN Program against Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling in the Judicial field for the exchange of expertise and training and capacity building for judges on application of the laws pertinent to the combat of human trafficking and drugs.