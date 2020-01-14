Sudan: Chief Justice Meets UN Delegation for Combating Human Trafficking

13 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Chief Justice Receives Official of UN Program against Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling

Khartoum, Jan. 13 (SUNA) - The Chief Justice, Neimat Abdalla Mohamed Khair, received in her office Monday the Deputy Regional Representative of the United Nations Program against Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling and the accompanying delegation and discussed ways of boosting the cooperation between the two countries in the judicial field.

Head of the delegation has congratulated the Chief Justice on assuming the position and pointed to his office concern with the law enforcement, reform and prisons organs.

He expressed her readiness to cooperate with the Sudanese Judiciary and to support the efforts for enhancing the legislations.

The Chief Justice has welcomed the cooperation with the UN Program against Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling in the Judicial field for the exchange of expertise and training and capacity building for judges on application of the laws pertinent to the combat of human trafficking and drugs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.