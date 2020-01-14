Sudan: Peace Talks Between Government and SPLM-N Continue

Juba — Peace talks continued in Juba today (Monday) between the delegation of the Sudanese Government, led by Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and the delegation of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Aggar.

The two parties discussed the item on the structures of power and organs of government, which was presented by the movement.

Member of South Sudan's mediation team Dio Matok said in a press statement after today's session of talks that the negotiations between the two parties had entered into advanced stage, affirming keenness of the mediation on continuation of the talks to speed up the process of realizing comprehensive peace in the Sudan.