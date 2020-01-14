Sudan: Peace Talks Between Government and SPLM-N Continue

13 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Peace talks continued in Juba today (Monday) between the delegation of the Sudanese Government, led by Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and the delegation of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Aggar.

The two parties discussed the item on the structures of power and organs of government, which was presented by the movement.

Member of South Sudan's mediation team Dio Matok said in a press statement after today's session of talks that the negotiations between the two parties had entered into advanced stage, affirming keenness of the mediation on continuation of the talks to speed up the process of realizing comprehensive peace in the Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.