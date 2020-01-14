Sudan: Dr. Al-Badawi - We Are Looking Forward to Developing Relations With the Emirates

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has discussed with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Anwar Muhammad Gargash, in the presence of Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani, the role that the UAE has been playing in supporting Sudan before, during and after the glorious December Revolution. Dr. Al-Badawi said, during his meeting with the UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs, that his current visit to Sudan came within the context of the previous visits by the UAE officials Emirates, adding that "These visits come within the framework of the concerne and follow-up of the UAE officials to the situation in Sudan to support the great transformation that has been taking place in the country." Meanwhile, Gargash said that his country was keen to follow-up the developments and the success of the Sudanese experience, asserting that what unites the UAE and Sudan is great and much in terms of historical relations and joint interests, particularly the geo-strategic and economic ties. Gargash stated that his two-day visit includes meetings with a number of the leadersips in Sudan to get acquainted with the aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, pointing out that the UAE government has a strong determination to develop its historical relations with Sudan, announcing that the UAE is committed to the success of the Sudan takeoff economically and regionally to play its natural role as one of the largest and most important Arab countries.