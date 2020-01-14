Sudan: Kauda Governor - Hamdouk's Visit Confirms Government' Seriousness to Achieve Peace

Kauda — Governor of Kauda Region Al-Nur Salih described the recent visit of Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk to Kauda as historic.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the visit found concern from all and it was meaningful in addition to that , he added, the Prime Minister was accompanied by ministers and representatives of international organizations and that means seriousness from the transitional government to achieve peace and end suffereing of people of Nub Mountains area.

The Governor of Kauda Region added that the visit has left good impressions on our people in Kauda and the Sudanese people in general.

He further added that the visit indicates that the all have made strides towards achievement of peace and affirms historical responsibility of either officials of the transitional government , SPLM-N leaders or supporters of the Sudanese peace process, IGAD , UN and TROIKA countries of achieving peace in Sudan.