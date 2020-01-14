Sudan: Tugud Warns of Repetition of Failed Peace Experiments

13 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Chief Negotiator of the Justice and Equality Movement(JEM) Ahmed Tugud has underscored necessity of seizure of this historic opportunity for achieve ing comprehensive nd just peace in Sudan.

Tugud warned in a press statement in Juba Monday of danger of repeating the failed peace experiments , saying the struggle movements in Darfur have made decision to stop war and they have motive to speed up negotiation by way that enables Sudan to move into a new stage.

He said the Darfur struggle movements have arranged well for the negotiations after signature of the Framework Agreement.

The leading figure at Forcse of Sudan Liberation Mubarak Bakheet said the current conditions are appropriate for achieving peace , stressing existence of common grounds with the government delegation , a matter which, he said, would lead to achievement of a historic accomplishment within the coming period.

Representative of Sudan Liberation Movement Mohamed Bashir pointed out that commencement of negotiating the power would pave way for discussing other issues related to wealth and lands.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.