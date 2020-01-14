Sudan: Tugud Warns of Repetition of Failed Peace Experiments

Juba — Chief Negotiator of the Justice and Equality Movement(JEM) Ahmed Tugud has underscored necessity of seizure of this historic opportunity for achieve ing comprehensive nd just peace in Sudan.

Tugud warned in a press statement in Juba Monday of danger of repeating the failed peace experiments , saying the struggle movements in Darfur have made decision to stop war and they have motive to speed up negotiation by way that enables Sudan to move into a new stage.

He said the Darfur struggle movements have arranged well for the negotiations after signature of the Framework Agreement.

The leading figure at Forcse of Sudan Liberation Mubarak Bakheet said the current conditions are appropriate for achieving peace , stressing existence of common grounds with the government delegation , a matter which, he said, would lead to achievement of a historic accomplishment within the coming period.

Representative of Sudan Liberation Movement Mohamed Bashir pointed out that commencement of negotiating the power would pave way for discussing other issues related to wealth and lands.