Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Minister of Parliamentary Affairs At the Canadian Foreign Ministry

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, received at the Republican Palace Monday the visiting Minister of Parliamentary Affairs at the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Robert Olivant.

The Canadian official expressed the readiness and commitment of his country to engage in an efficient partnership with Sudan and to strengthen the bilateral relations in all fields.

He said that the modern technology possessed by Canada and the huge resources in Sudan will lead to consolidating the partnership between the two countries for the interest of the two nations.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs at the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged his country to establish effective partnership with Sudan in the financial field and to elevate the values of peace, justice and freedom.

Robert indicated that he met on Monday morning with the Sovereign Council member, Raja Nicola, who informed him on the procedure and efforts being exerted by the transitional Sovereign Council and the government in building the democratic institutions and achieving economic stability.