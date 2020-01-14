Uganda: Human Rights Body Protests Release of Rwandans

13 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Risdel Kasasira

A human rights organisation has protested the release of the nine Rwandans by Uganda last week to ease tension between the two countries.

The executive director of Selfworth Initiative, Ms Prossy Boonabana, said in a statement on Saturday that they wanted the trial of the nine to continue in order for Rwandan refugees who were kidnapped to get justice.

"Some of these victims have their husbands, sons and relatives still incarcerated in Kigali safe houses without trial or prisons serving life sentences on politically motivated charges," she said.

Ms Boonabana said many Rwandan refugees in Uganda have been living in fear.

"It was at the height of cries and quest for justice in 2017 that the relatives of victims took a leading role to voice out and condemn these aggressive activities by the Rwandan security agencies. These Rwandan agents had claimed the lives of many people and had pushed several others to live in constant fear," she added.

But the State Minister for East African Community Affairs, Mr Olivier Nduhungirehe, said it was not surprising that Selfworth Initiative was condemning the release.

"The fact that they are condemning it shows they want this crisis to continue. We know its Sulah Nuwamanya and Prossy Boonabana who are behind this group created by the RNC [Rwanda National Congress," he said.

Ms Boonabana, who says her husband, Mr Gendarme Rwema, the traditional leader of Banyamulenge in DR Congo was kidnapped from Uganda, says the release of the nine Rwandans was a shock to them.

"Since 2017, the victims have eagerly waited for justice to finally prevail through court systems, only this week to receive a shock of their lives that the government was withdrawing criminal charges against the seven hardcore Rwandan intelligence agents. This, we strongly condemn as miscarriage of justice," she said.

Mr Nuwamanya, the director of programmes and policy at Selfworth Initiative, said they are Ugandans who are concerned about human rights abuses of refugees.

"Associating us with RNC is the usual Rwandan blackmail when they fail to be reasonable in the defence of their gross human rights violations," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Governance
East Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.