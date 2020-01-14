Sudan: SPLM-N El Hilu Faction Negotiating Team Arrives in Juba

Juba — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement- North (SPLM-N) El Hilu faction negotiation team led by Ammar Amoun Daldoum arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan, today. The negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed rebel movements will be resumed on Wednesday.

On December 26 2019, the SPLM-N El Hilu faction negotiation delegation asked the Mediation Committee of the Juba peace talks to adjourn the second round of talks for two weeks, in order to conduct extensive consultations with its grassroots institutions.

The SPLM-N El Hilu faction and the Sudanese government have yet to reach an agreement on secularism in South Kordofan and the right to self-determination for the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile regions.

The negotiations started on December 12.

