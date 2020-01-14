Sudan: Artificial Insemination to Improve Animal Production Conducted in Sennar State

Sinja — The Animal Production Department at Sinnar State has conduced, in cooperation with the Saknash-Sudan Company and the Zakat Chamber in the State of Sinar, an artificial insemination to improve and increase animal production, particularly Kenana cows, which demonstrated highest productivity enabled the state ranked first in the year 2014. The Director of Animal Production at Sennar State Dr. Amna Awad said, in a statement to SUNA, that the obstacles faced the animal sector prevented the continuation of development and production including the interest of the breeder in the quantity instead of quality and the continuous movement of nomads due to the lack of pastures and closed farms, in addition to the insufficiency of financial support resulted from no-concern of those in charge of this sector in the previous period. Dr. Amna called for benefiting from research and scientific experiments as well as the considerable concern with the closed farms, revealing that the animal production is an important sector that plays an important role in supporting food security, fighting poverty and supporting the economy. Meanwhile, Dr. Amna urged establishment of a leather incubator in the state, especially that the agency concerned with leather purchase has become unknown to the administration and the concerned parties.