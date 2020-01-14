Sudan: Artificial Insemination to Improve Animal Production Conducted in Sennar State

13 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sinja — The Animal Production Department at Sinnar State has conduced, in cooperation with the Saknash-Sudan Company and the Zakat Chamber in the State of Sinar, an artificial insemination to improve and increase animal production, particularly Kenana cows, which demonstrated highest productivity enabled the state ranked first in the year 2014. The Director of Animal Production at Sennar State Dr. Amna Awad said, in a statement to SUNA, that the obstacles faced the animal sector prevented the continuation of development and production including the interest of the breeder in the quantity instead of quality and the continuous movement of nomads due to the lack of pastures and closed farms, in addition to the insufficiency of financial support resulted from no-concern of those in charge of this sector in the previous period. Dr. Amna called for benefiting from research and scientific experiments as well as the considerable concern with the closed farms, revealing that the animal production is an important sector that plays an important role in supporting food security, fighting poverty and supporting the economy. Meanwhile, Dr. Amna urged establishment of a leather incubator in the state, especially that the agency concerned with leather purchase has become unknown to the administration and the concerned parties.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.