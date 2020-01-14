Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Sudan Commitment to Work for Achieving Peace in South Sudan

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has affirmed Sudan commitment to work for achieving peace and stability in the Republic of South Sudan.

The President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, during a meeting at his office in the Republican Palace Monday the Kenyan President's envoy, Kalonzo Musyoka, stressed Sudan keenness to cooperate and coordinate with the neighboring countries in its capacity as head of the current session of IGAD to restore peace iin South Sudan State.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Siddiq Abdul-Aziz Abdalla, said in a press statement that the meeting came within the framework of coordination between the two countries to help South Sudan State to contain the crisis, pointing out that the two countries are sharing identical views in this regard.

He said that the meeting dealt with ways to tighten the coordination and consultation between the two countries in the coming IGAD summit to solve the problem of South Sudan State.