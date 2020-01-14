Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Sudan Commitment to Work for Achieving Peace in South Sudan

13 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has affirmed Sudan commitment to work for achieving peace and stability in the Republic of South Sudan.

The President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, during a meeting at his office in the Republican Palace Monday the Kenyan President's envoy, Kalonzo Musyoka, stressed Sudan keenness to cooperate and coordinate with the neighboring countries in its capacity as head of the current session of IGAD to restore peace iin South Sudan State.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Siddiq Abdul-Aziz Abdalla, said in a press statement that the meeting came within the framework of coordination between the two countries to help South Sudan State to contain the crisis, pointing out that the two countries are sharing identical views in this regard.

He said that the meeting dealt with ways to tighten the coordination and consultation between the two countries in the coming IGAD summit to solve the problem of South Sudan State.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
South Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.