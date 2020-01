Khartoum — The regular News Forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host on Thursday the Minister of Trade and Industry, Madani Abbas Madani, and directiors of The SudaneseFree Zones and Markets Company to cast light on the 37th session of Khartoum International Fair, which will start on January 20 with participation of the 25 countries and more that 600 companies.

The local and international media and press are invited to attend the news forum