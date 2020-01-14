South Africa: Surgical Care Saves Lives, but Needs Political Prioritisation and Strong Health Systems

14 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Kathryn Chu

This week a precedent-setting conference in Cape Town aims to improve access to surgery for people in disadvantaged and rural communities across southern Africa. It aims to share common solutions, identify barriers to the provision of surgical care, and create regional recommendations for stronger surgical systems.

From 15 to 17 January 2020, the Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University will host the AfroSurg networking conference for surgical care stakeholders. It will draw together surgeons, rural doctors, anaesthetists, obstetricians, public health specialists, social scientists, community advocacy representatives and service users.

Delegates from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa will discuss existing national surgical policies and interventions currently used to improve the quality and access to timely surgical care.

As a result of the conference, AfroSurg will try to create a larger stakeholder pool to lobby for greater political prioritisation for emergency and essential surgical care as a component of Universal Healthcare, thereby helping to achieve several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): decrease poverty, improve health and well-being, and reduce inequalities.

To understand why such a conference is necessary, first consider the true story of Mrs M.

Mrs M is a 65-year-old woman living in rural Eastern Cape. She sought...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.