South Africa: Locnville's Brian Chaplin to Become a Dad

14 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — One half of the electronic pop duo Locnville is going to be a dad!

Brian Chaplin (29) and his model girlfriend Simone De Kock made the happy announcement with on social media.

"I am so excited to finally share our news with you - we are expecting a baby boy in May," Simone captioned a black and white picture of her and Brian.

"This has been the most surreal experience of my life! For the first time, I feel like I have a purpose - a purpose to raise the best young man I can alongside the best man I know."

The model added she is 22 weeks pregnant and thanked Brian for "the most incredible support, for the late night belly rubs, for making me feel even more beautiful each day and for choosing me to create life with!"

We have no doubt the baby on the way is going to be stealing hearts from day one

Source: YOU

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

