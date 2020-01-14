South Africa: Dobson - Stormers Not Impacted By Zacks Departure

14 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town — The Stormers are in a "really good space" as they prepare for Super Rugby 2020 despite the news on Monday that CEO of the Western Province Rugby Paul Zacks had stepped down.

This comes after months of reports of in-fighting between the union's amateur arm, the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), and the professional arm in the form of WP Rugby.

The news on Monday did not come as a surprise and a "business committee" has now been appointed to handle the day-to-day running of the organisation, but Dobson confirmed on Monday that what was going on at an administrative level and a boardroom level was not influencing his players at all.

"Independent of that, we're in a really good space in terms of how we've built the squad," he said from the team's Bellville training complex.

"We're in a really good operating space at the moment. I feel like we're backed and empowered.

"It has no impact."

Dobson and Zacks were influential in assembling the squad for the 2020 season, with Dobson in particular convincing a number of key players to buy into his philosophy and commit to what will be the union's last season at Newlands before a move to Cape Town Stadium in 2021.

It was not an easy sell, with the financial and administrative woes of the union well-documented.

"I think Paul did a good job in helping us assemble the squad and I'm sorry for him that he won't be here to see any rewards we might reap," Dobson said.

"2019 was a tricky year off the field, as we all know, and to sit here in what is an improved physical environment with improved operating systems, great energy and freedom of movement ... we're not feeling any interference or anything.

"It's feeling good for us, I must say."

The Stormers take on the Sharks this Sunday in their final warm-up before their first Super Rugby clash at home to the Hurricanes on Saturday, February 1.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.