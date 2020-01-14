Nigerian Troops Kill 110 Bandits - Official

13 January 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mohammed Momoh

Abuja — Nigerian armed forces have killed 110 bandits in the north-west in a crackdown on criminals who had refused to embrace the peace process in Zamfara.

The Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, police and Department of State Services worked together to find the criminals.

Speaking in Zamfara, acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan on Sunday said the army renewed the use of force against the bandits because they refused to embrace the peace process introduced by Zamfara six months ago.

Zamfara had declared an amnesty to bandits, but some of the bandits refused to surrender and embrace the peace process.

During the crackdown, the army rescued 10 kidnap victims and recovered arms and special ammunition, as well as 23 motorcycles. Three bandits - Abubakar Kiri Koloma, Abubakar Ibrahim and Haruna Alhaji Yaro - have been arrested.

Captain Oni-Orisan said they are also collaborating with the Defence Forces of Niger Republic, which has led to the arrest of a high profile gunrunner, popularly known as "Kunene".

Kunene is responsible for the inflow of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons into Zamfara and Katsina which is at border with Niger Republic.

Zamfara Commissioner of Police Usman Nagogo on Sunday assured citizens of their safety during the crackdown.

Read the original article on East African.

