Gambia: 'We Have Nothing to Lose,' Tallinding Gaffer

13 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Abdoulie Fatty

Tallinding United have got nothing to waste says coach Sanna Darboe.

Sanna's remarks followed a boring goalless affair between them and former league champions Wallidan.

The Buffer Zone Boys were pinned to the back but recuperated to turn the heat on the visitors in the second period.

'My first half wasn't good because Wallidan dominated the possession. So in the second half, we effected tactical changes to bring Sanna Jabang who can keep the ball and the players did well in the second half but their goalkeeper stood his ground,' he says.

'Our next game is against the league newcomers but we are not going to underrate them. I call on the people of Tallinding community to support the players and we will do the rest. Is a marathon league we have nothing to lose,' he explains.

Pictorial of Wallidan vs Tallinding United

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.