Gambia: APRC Party Yet to Receive Permit

13 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

A spokesperson for the Alliance for Patritotic Orientation and Construction on Monday told Foroyaa that the Police are processing their application to hold a procession on Thursday.

Dodou Jah said: "The person whom we have sent to make the follow up from the office of the Inspector General of Police said the stakeholders told him that they are processing it and any time they are done they will get back to them."

The APRC said they want to remind stakeholders including the UN, ECOWAS, AU and the Gambia Government of a joint communiques signed in 2017 by the aforesaid international organizations and former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh for him to leave The Gambia.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.