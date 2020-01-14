Gambia: APRC Party Yet to Receive Permit

A spokesperson for the Alliance for Patritotic Orientation and Construction on Monday told Foroyaa that the Police are processing their application to hold a procession on Thursday.

Dodou Jah said: "The person whom we have sent to make the follow up from the office of the Inspector General of Police said the stakeholders told him that they are processing it and any time they are done they will get back to them."

The APRC said they want to remind stakeholders including the UN, ECOWAS, AU and the Gambia Government of a joint communiques signed in 2017 by the aforesaid international organizations and former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh for him to leave The Gambia.