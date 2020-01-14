Gambia: Barrow to Join Bologna Today

13 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's Musa Barrow is due to complete his transfer to Bologna today having said his goodbyes to Atalanta teammates.

All the intricacies have been documented and Barrow wasn't listed in Saturday's match against inter Milan.

It followed Atalanta's decision to cash in on the player who agitated for a move to seek playing minutes. The transfer fee is quoted to be 19m euros with the striker's new club to pay 13m euros up front with the remaining 6m euros to come in as add-ons.

The Gambian's representatives held prolong negotiations with Bologna's sports director amid reports all has been sorted including personal terms with only announcement of the deal to make it formal left.

Interest has been high in the Scorpions' striker after he found playing minutes a herculean task to achieve with others preferred in attack by coach Gasperini at Atalanta.

Bologna had courted the striker for long and latest reports suggest a deal has been completed with all formalities wrapped on a transfer fee quoted to be 19m euros.

If the aforesaid fee is anything to go by, Barrow would then become Gambia's all-time most expensive foreign-based player in the transfer market.

Dortmund and other German bundesliga sides including Turkish Besiktas have trailed the right-footed goal-getter last season as well as English Premier League's Tottenham, but those interests faded away following the forward's dipped form.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.