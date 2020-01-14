Gambia: Wallidan's Omar - 'Our Goalkeeper Saved us'

13 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Abdoulie Fatty

Wallidan's goalkeeper Sulayman Jallow over the weekend came in for plaudits from his coach after a brilliant reaction spared the Blue Boys' of their blushes.

In a match staged at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium, Omar Jobe a trainer at the club deputising boss Foday Bah, also rued his charges profligacy in front of goal in a duel ending a drab goalless affair against Tallinding United.

'Although we dominated the first half but we couldn't capitalise on our chances. It was away game. They came in the second-half and played well,' he said.

'Our goalkeeper Sulayman Jallow saved us. We will go back and train hard and prepare for our next match. Our strikers are not taking responsibility to score goals so we have to work on that for our next game,' he dwelled on.

Wallidan have now picked eight points in four games conceding two goals, drawing once.

