Gambia: GTSC Commissions Twenty New Buses

The Gambia Transport Services Company (GTSC) on Sunday January 12th commissioned twenty new buses held at its Headquarters in Kanifing.

The arrival and commissioning of the new buses is geared to addressing the transport challenges of Gambians.

Speaking on the occasion, Seedy Kanyi, General Manager of GTSC, said the commissioning of the new buses is to mitigate the challenges confronting their already over stretch fleet.

This constraint, he said, has increased demand in bus services and has put the GTSC under pressure by their passengers both within and outside the country. He said with arrival of the new buses, these challenges will be a thing of the past.

"The GTSC was set up in 2013 and begun operations with fifteen buses provided for by the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) as an investment in the transport sector. After two years of operations, we added five new buses and in 2016, another fifteen new buses were bought with support from our parent Company and GTSC. Our gathering here today is to commission our first generation of buses and the bulk of the finance was provided by the SSHFC. The GTSC is owned by all workers in the Gambia, because the SSHFC used workers' contributions paid to the Corporation, as an investment," he said. He thanked the Office of the President, the Ministries of Transport and Finance, GiEPA, GRA, Gambia Police Force and their valued customers for the unflinching support given to the GTSC without which the Company would still be limping.

"We are resolved to make a difference and we assure Gambians that we will restore our traditional routes with these new buses", he said.

Momodou Manjang, Board Chairperson of GTSC said the relation between SSHFC and GTSC dates back to 2013 when the Corporation first invested in fifty buses to restart the former Gambia Public Transport Service Company.

"Our investment in the transport sector over the years has helped and improved the lives of millions of people. Our involvement is not limited to providing transport for the populace, but to contribute significantly to the economic growth and development of the Gambia," he said; that the new buses will reduce transportation costs, improve reliability and safety, as well as shorten the transit time of travellers.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Raymond Ceesay, Deputy General Manager of the GTSC.